2 Young Children Killed in Duxbury Home, Baby Hospitalized, Authorities Say

Authorities say two young children were killed in an incident Tuesday at a home in Duxbury, Massachusetts.

Plymouth County District Attorney Tim Cruz said Tuesday night that a 5-year-old girl and a 3-year-old boy had died after being taken to a hospital. An 8-month-old boy was also airlifted to a Boston hospital and is being treated.

Police responded to a 911 call shortly before 6:15 p.m. from a male resident of a Summer Street home. He said a woman had attempted suicide.

The woman was taken to a hospital, where she was still being treated Tuesday night.

Asked whether the woman was being considered a suspect, Cruz said, "I'm not going to label anybody anything at this time."

Police found the three children "unconscious with obvious signs of trauma," Cruz said.

Authorities said there is no threat to the public.

"This is an unimaginable, senseless tragedy, and it is an ongoing investigation," Cruz said.

None of the people involved have been publicly identified. Authorities are working to notify family members.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner of Massachusetts will determine the cause and manner of the children's death, Cruz said.

No further information was immediately available.

If you or someone you know needs help, please contact the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by calling 988, call the National Suicide Prevention hotline at 1-800-273-8255 or reach out to the Crisis Text Line by texting ‘Home’ to 741741 anytime.

NBC10 Boston's Kathy Curran contributed to this report.