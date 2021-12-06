Dzen Tree Farm Limits Hours Due to Christmas Tree Shortage

Dzen Tree Farm in South Windsor is cutting back its hours for the remainder of the holiday season due to the ongoing shortage of Christmas trees across the country.

The owners announced the change in a Facebook post Sunday.

"It is with a heavy heart that we announce that we are going to have to change our hours for the balance of the season. We have been incredibly busy from the very minute that the gate first opened. As a result and due to the extensive shortage of Christmas trees across the state and nation, our supply of trees is very low," John Dzen, Jr. said in the post.

The farm will only be open on Saturday, December 11, and Sunday, December 12, and then again on Saturday, December 18, and Sunday, December 19. They will close for the season after Sunday, December 19.

Dzen said the farm will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on those weekends.

"It has been a challenging year and we have made the best of it. We thank you for your continued support," Dzen said.