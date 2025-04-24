E-scooters coming to New Haven to expand low-cost transportation

E-scooters by Veo will soon hit the streets of New Haven.

On Monday, the Board of Alders approved a partnership with the company Veo to roll out 300 electric scooters in parts of Downtown and adjacent neighborhoods.

Mayor Justin Elicker said it's part of the city’s overall effort to provide more low-cost and low-climate impact transportation options.

“Its going to be a good tool for New Haven residents and we’re excited to roll it out,” Elicker said.

Veo launched a fleet in the City of Hartford last summer, according to Veo’s Director of Government Partnerships Jeff Hoover, and are now looking forward to expanding to New Haven.

"You don't have to wait for your car to fight through traffic, you don't have to wait for your ride to hail, to find a place to pull over and come get you, it's fully on demand," Hoover said.

The base price to unlock e-scooters will be $1, and each minute in-use will have a cost of $0.45.

“A 10-minute ride which, very easily can get you two miles or so, is going to be about $4.50, so it's generally a pretty affordable pricing structure,” Hoover said.

Hoover added the company offers different payment plans, including memberships.

“We’ll have our Veo Plus membership where you never pay the unlock fee, and then we have Veo commuter membership that we’ll be offering for the very high-frequency riders where it's a set price per week, typically about $15 - $17.”

Veo Access will also be available for low-income residents.

“People who receive SNAP benefits or similar, can work with our customer service and get access to deeply discounted rides.”

Elinor Kotchen, who owns her own bike, believes it a great new option for local commuters.

“It's helpful just to think about reducing traffic, and making it pretty convenient for people, it also sounds pretty affordable,” Kotchen said.

Jackson Higginbottom, who rents e-bikes from Ride New Haven stations, said the e-scooters will be another exciting option.

“The scooters are going to be a great alternative to the bikes, assuming everyone is using them as they should be,” Higginbottom said.

E-scooters will be equipped with geo-fencing technology and will not be permitted on sidewalks.