Early morning fire damages apartment complex in Middletown

Firefighters responded to a fire on Meetinghouse Lane in Middletown early Monday.

The call came in around 4:25 a.m., according to fire officials.

Arriving units found heavy fire on three floors of an apartment complex.

All of the residents were able to get out and no one was injured, fire officials said.

The number of people displaced is not yet known.

Firefighters from the Westfield, Middletown, and South District fire departments responded, along with mutual aid from Cromwell, Middlefield, East Berlin, Meriden, and Portland.