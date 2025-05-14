Early morning fire forces people from Ansonia apartment building

At least two dozen people were forced from an apartment building in Ansonia after a fire broke out early Wednesday morning and several have been able to return to their homes.

Firefighters responded to the apartments at 290 Main St. after fire alarms went off and they found heavy fire coming from the second floor, according to fire officials.

The fire began in one apartment on the second floor and damaged two other apartments on either side, the assistant fire chief said. There are 24 apartments on the second and third floors of the building. The first floor is a commercial space, according to the assistant chief.

Everyone got out of the apartment building and no one was injured. Several residents have been allowed to return to the unaffected units.

The American Red Cross and the building management company are helping the displaced residents.

Firefighters from Derby, Seymour, and Shelton provided mutual aid.