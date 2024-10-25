Stonington

Early voting ballot mix-up reported in Stonington

By Angela Fortuna

The town of Stonington said some early voters may have been given the wrong ballot on Tuesday, and they're being asked to recast their votes.

Town officials said the mix-up happened at a check-in station that involved the 41st and 43rd House districts.

It's unclear how many ballots were involved. Town officials said they heard from one voter that he had received the incorrect ballot. No one else reported any issues.

Anyone who came out to vote on Tuesday is being asked to recast their vote. Their original ballot will be voided and they'll vote on the correct ballot, according to town officials.

If a voter does not return to the early voting location, their original ballot will be honored and counted.

Since the mix-up, the process for checking in and receiving ballots was changed. Going forward, all of the ballots have been double-checked to ensure the right ballots are distributed.

The error does not apply to absentee ballots or early voting that happened on Monday, Oct. 21 or Wednesday, Oct. 23.

The Secretary of the State's Office was made aware of the incident. For more information, click here.

