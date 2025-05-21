There was an earthquake near New Britain Tuesday: USGS

There was a magnitude 2 earthquake near New Britain on Tuesday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The website said the earthquake happened around 2:30 p.m. There were reports from people in New Britain and Plainville who reported feeling it.

This was the second earthquake in Connecticut this week.

The U.S.G.S. website says there was a magnitude 1.8 earthquake near Essex Village at 1:29 p.m. on Monday and there were reports of light shaking. People in Deep River and Stamford reported feeling it.