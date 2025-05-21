Earthquakes

There was an earthquake near New Britain Tuesday: USGS

There was a magnitude 2 earthquake near New Britain on Tuesday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The website said the earthquake happened around 2:30 p.m. There were reports from people in New Britain and Plainville who reported feeling it.

Find more information here.

This was the second earthquake in Connecticut this week.

The U.S.G.S. website says there was a magnitude 1.8 earthquake near Essex Village at 1:29 p.m. on Monday and there were reports of light shaking. People in Deep River and Stamford reported feeling it.

