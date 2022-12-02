Royal Visit Day 3: Prince and Princess to Wrap Up Boston Trip With Earthshot Ceremony

After two days of crisscrossing Greater Boston for a series of appearances, the Prince and Princess of Wales will wrap up their time in the Bay State Friday by announcing the winners of the Earthshot Awards during a glitzy ceremony at the MGM Music Hall.

William and Kate arrived in Boston Wednesday, and ever since, have kept a jam-packed schedule that has taken them to TD Garden for a Celtics game, innovative organizations in Chelsea and Somerville and East Boston to see the work a prior Earthshot Prize winner will be doing.

The royal couple -- guided by Mayor Michelle Wu along Boston Harbor -- wanted to learn about Boston’s challenges when it comes to climate change, rising sea levels, and storm surge -- and what the city is doing to face environmental issues.

The Prince and Princess have been met with crowds of onlookers during their stops in and around the city, as people reveled at the presence of British royalty in their backyard.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Their first trip to the United States in eight years will come to a head on Friday, as they give out the Earthshot Prize Awards, but they also have other appearances scheduled throughout the day. On top of it all, President Joe Biden will be in town as well, and is expected to meet with Prince William. Here's what's on the royal agenda for Friday:

Appearances at Harvard and the JFK Library

As the Prince and Princess wake up for a second time in Boston, they're expected to head different directions Friday, before wrapping up their trip together at the award ceremony.

Princess Kate will visit the Center on the Developing Child at Harvard University Friday morning to speak with researchers about the work they are doing.

The Center on the Developing Child looks at developing strategies that can be implemented in order to improve life outcomes for children who face adversity.

Friday will be the culmination of the royal couple's visit to Boston with the Earthshot Prize awards at MGM Music Hall in Fenway. Notices have gone out as to the impact this event will have on traffic in the area.

The Princess will meet with the center as part of her work highlighting the significance of early years, and their relationship to lifelong outcome. Her visit is expected to happen around 11:15 a.m.

Prince William, on the other hand, will head to Dorchester Friday, where he will pay a visit to the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum. The Prince is expected to meet with Ambassador Caroline Kennedy, and get a tour of the museum. William's Earthshot Prize was inspired by JFK's Moonshot, which challenged America to get a man in the moon in the 1960s.

Prince William is expected to meet with President Biden at the library as well.

The Earthshot Prize Awards

The royal couple's trip will culminate Friday evening at the new MGM Music Hall for the Earthshot Prize Awards, the whole reason behind their trip to Boston.

The Earthshot is the global challenge founded in 2020 by Prince William and the Royal Foundation in an effort to reward those working to repair the planet.

The Prince and Princess of Wales will finally be announcing the newest winners of the Earthshot Prize Awards during Friday's ceremony.

With the Prince and Princess of Wales headed to Somerville, Massachusetts, on Thursday, 8-year-old Henry Dynov Teixeira dressed for the occasion, hoping to meet the prince and princess for the first time.

There are 15 finalists set to be honored, with five winners to be announced – all during a celebrity-packed celebration of the planet and conservation. People who are planning on being in the Fenway area, should be aware there will be several detours and no parking near the event.

Boston Police said the best bet is to walk, bike, or use public transportation.

Earthshot CEO Hannah Jones said whether you’re lucky enough to be there in person, or watching it live as it’s aired on television around the globe – they hope to inspire the world with urgent optimism.

The couple had begun their day with a visit to the Greentown Labs startup in Somerville to learn about their climate innovations. Then they headed to Chelsea to visit Roca Inc., a non-profit organization that focuses on helping high-risk young people. They also walked along the harbor in East Boston.

“Although it may sometimes seem seemingly impossible to actually get to a place where we repair the planet, we believe all of us that it is possible with human ingenuity, grit, determination and collaboration. And that’s the message we want to bring to Boston and to the world.”

Live coverage of the royal visit will be featured on this story throughout the day