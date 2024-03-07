East Hampton ‘boom' was actually a small earthquake, USGS says

The United States Geological Survey (USGS) said a small 1.7 magnitude earthquake hit East Hampton around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday morning.

Dozens of people in East Hampton reported hearing a large "boom," which was initially thought to have been "Moodus Noises," which have been heard for generations in the area.

On Thursday, the USGS posted on their website that an earthquake did in fact happen.

USGS

Many people posted in the Let's Talk About East Hampton Facebook group about what some said sounded like an explosion.

"My dog and I are both panicking. I thought a car hit our house," Kimber Mae Perrotta commented.

"Shook my house on Colchester Avenue near Tartia," Sandy Nesci wrote.

"Felt on South Main whole house shook, went running outside to see if a tree had fallen on house," Kelly K said.

East Hampton police said they hadn't received any calls about the "boom." A short time later, the town posted about it on its Facebook page.

"We have heard about the noise and shaking this morning a little before 9am. After checking the area of the south end of the Town and having no specific reports of issues or problems at this time, we, too, attribute the situation to the 'Moodus Noises,'" the town posted.

The Moodus Noises have been heard for generations in the area. The noises have been attributed to seismic activity in Moodus, which is a village in nearby East Haddam. They are often heard as a low rumbling.

Athletic teams at East Haddam's Nathan Hale-Ray High School are nicknamed the Noises in a nod to the rumblings heard for centuries in town.

The USGS did not initially report any seismic activity. They now say one happened at 8:24 a.m.