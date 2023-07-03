East Hampton dog recovering after rattlesnake bite

An East Hampton dog is at home recovering after a rattlesnake bit him last week. Leo, a three-year-old rescue hound mix, received an emergency anti-venom treatment for a snake bite wound on his face.

Bryan Trudell said he was in his backyard with both of his dogs, Leo and Ellie, last Wednesday.

“All of a sudden, I heard a loud yelp and I turned around to look and I saw Leo jump backwards," said Bryan. "I heard it rattle immediately."

Bryan said he felt a sense of terror in that moment. He was surprised to see a rattlesnake in the middle of this backyard, but he knew what it was immediately.

"I knew he got bit by a rattlesnake without a doubt in mind," said Bryan.

He called his wife, Tina, who was at work. Together, they made the call to rush Leo to Pieper Veterinary in Middletown for the emergency treatment.

"Rattlesnake bites can be fatal," said Dr. Matthew Turner, an emergency and critical care specialist at Pieper Veterinary in Middletown.

Turner said they typically see a few snake bites this time of year and they are tracking an uptick this summer. The majority of rattlesnake bites that happen, about 90%, happen between April and October.

“The majority of the snake bites that we see generally come from the Glastonbury through Portland region," said Turner.

The timber rattlesnake is a state endangered species. It is found in about 10 towns in central and western portions of the state, according to the Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection.

"You don’t have to be hiking in the woods. You could be in your own backyard," said Bryan.

The Trudells live on Midwood Farm Road in East Hampton, near a state forest. While they knew that rattlesnakes live in Connecticut, they did not expect to find one so close to their home.

“We don’t want to create paranoia. We just want people to be informed," said Tina Trudell.

The couple advises others to be cautious and always check their surroundings before letting a dog outside.

They also stressed the importance of knowing ahead of time where you can find the anti-venom treatment. It is important that the treatment is administered as soon as possible, but it can be hard to find because not many facilities carry the treatment.

"We are one of a handful probably in Connecticut that carry it regularly," said Turner, who added that no other treatment has been proven to slow or reverse the process.

Leo spent three days in the hospital, but is now recovering at home. The doctors told Tina and Bryan that he is lucky to be alive.

“Act fast to get them there and administer the anti-venom for a better chance of survival," said Tina.