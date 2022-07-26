East Hampton Officials Warn of Scam Impersonating Police Union

East Hampton police are warning residents to be careful of a scam in which an automated phone system is requesting donations to go to the town's police union.

Officials said the automated systems states their name is John and the number is spoofed to appear as an East Hampton phone number.

Police are warning residents not to give money to this person, saying the union doesn't solicit donations from private individuals via an automated photo system.

Anyone who receives a call, mail or email claiming to be a police union representative is asked to call police at 860-267-9544.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The police department said they're investigating.

Get the latest news delivered directly to your inbox. Click here to sign up for our breaking news and other newsletters.