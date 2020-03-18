East Hampton Restaurant Offers Free Meals to Senior Citizens

An East Hampton restaurant is offering a special deal to residents over 65-years-old.

Po's Rice & Spice restaurant in East Hampton say they are offering free dinner combos with free delivery to East Hampton residents within 8 miles.

"During hard times we must think of others, those most effected by this current situation, and help where we can," said restaurant officials.

According to the restaurant's Facebook page, they ask that people call in between 4-6 p.m. and they'll take care of the rest.

Residents using this service must show identification upon delivery.