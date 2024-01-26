EAST HARTFORD

East Hartford families relocated from their apartments can now return home

The town of East Hartford relocated people living in 62 impacted apartments due to a lack of heat. They can now return home.

By Angela Fortuna

Dozens of East Hartford families that were relocated from their apartments due to a lack of heat can now return home.

Families were told to vacate Chapman Arms Apartments over a week ago after the landlord failed to fix issues with the complex's heating system.

The mayor's office said the warning that told residents to stay out has been removed after building inspectors confirmed that the heating system has been fixed.

Town officials previously told NBC Connecticut that the landlord was given ample time to restore heat to the four buildings on the property, but they did not meet the deadline.

A tenant called Mayor Connor Martin's office last week to report that there was no heat in the building. As a result, the town conducted an inspection and notified the landlord, Stratus Equities, that they had until 3 p.m. to make necessary fixes to the boiler.

They didn't meet the deadline and as a result, the town stepped in to help the complex's residents.

All four buildings had signs posted telling residents they cannot stay there and that the building "has been determined unfit and unsafe for human habitation." Those placards have since been removed.

Residents living in 62 total affected units were relocated. The mayor's office said the town's social services team has been working with property management to let residents know they can return home.

