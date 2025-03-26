1 person transported to hospital following apartment fire in East Hartford

One person was taken to the hospital following an apartment fire in East Hartford early Wednesday morning.

Firefighters were called to the 300 block of Burnside Avenue around 2:30 a.m. for a report of smoke in the hallway.

When crews arrived about four minutes later, they said they found a fire in a first floor apartment. The fire was extinguished within a few minutes, fire officials said.

According to the fire department, one person was transported to the hospital. The extent of their injuries are unknown. No other injuries were reported.

Investigators said the damage from the fire was kept to the apartment of origin and only that occupant is displaced.

The fire is under investigation.