East Hartford Declares June 2 as National Gun Violence Awareness Day

The town of East Hartford is joining in on the national gun violence prevention awareness campaign.

Mayor Mike Walsh declared June 2, 2022 as National Gun Violence Awareness Day inside the town. East Hartford joins a growing chorus of other towns and cities around the nation seeking to bring awareness to gun violence.

A large group of people showed up in front of East Hartford Town Hall wearing orange to raise awareness about the dangers of gun violence given the recent shootings that happened in New York, Texas and Oklahoma.

Walsh led the ceremony that took place Thursday.

"It's an unfortunate topic, but again we want to recognize there are things we can do as a community as a state and as a nation," Walsh said.

Orange bracelets, ribbons and t-shirts could be seen around the front of the town hall.

The slaying of 19 children and two adults in Uvalde, Texas at an elementary school motivated resident Daniel Durso to declare June 2 as National Gun Violence Awareness Day in the city. The mayor agreed and they worked together on the proclamation.

"It's really sad and something needs to be done," Durso said. "It was just heartbreaking and it really shook me to the core because I have grandchildren that age."

Durso and East Hartford's mayor tell NBC Connecticut they want to see common sense steps to tackle the gun violence issue inside the country.

"There are things that we can do as a community, as a state and as a nation to stand up and demand change," Walsh said.

"We want to see universal background checks, banning of assault weapons and the proper storing of guns inside homes," Durso said.

Friday is National Gun Violence Awareness Day and the town of South Windsor will recognize the victims of gun violence Thursday evening at 6 p.m.

President Biden is expected to address the nation to discuss the rash of mass shootings in the country and to call on Congress to improve gun legislation.