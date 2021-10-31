East Hartford Man Creates Halloween Display After Hospitalization

An East Hartford man says life’s too short not to celebrate.

Rick Bollash says he started decorating his Oak Street home for Halloween after a near-death experience.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

He loves when families come take pictures and enjoy the setup he works hard on and it keeps getting bigger and better ever year.

“It was two years ago today that I got out of the hospital with quintuple bypass, open heart surgery, so I didn’t know if I’d be here and I figured what the heck, do it, enjoy it,” he said.

The front yard will soon transition to a Thanksgiving and Christmas display.

Bollash plans to collect canned goods for the local food pantry.

He hopes you’ll stop buy, say hi, and donate.

The address is 200 Oak Street in East Hartford.