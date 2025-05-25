East Hartford

East Hartford park gets a new look in an effort to attract pollinators

By Sydney Boyo

NBC Connecticut

On Sunday morning, volunteers in East Hartford worked to transform DePietro Park. The transformation is a part of an initiative to bring pollinators to the town.

“They're rapidly declining from different habitat loss or even pesticides,” said WeLoveU Foundation Volunteer Aniya Hughey. “We just want to give them a home to continue to do the work that they need to do in order for us to survive.”

According to the USDA, pollinators such as bees, birds and butterflies face many challenges including habitat loss, disease, parasite and environmental contaminants.

“If there's no pollinators, there's no food,” said another volunteer, Angel Turcios. “Then it's hard for us to live if there's no pollinators.”

Turcios and approximately 30 other volunteers worked to plant 70 different species of plants in the park.

“We really want to implant in people's heart is hope that there is a chance for change, a chance for better things to come in the future,” said Turcios.

The project is a part of the WeLoveU Foundation’s Mom’s Garden Project, which received at $35,000 grant from its partner HDR, an engineering company, for the park’s additions.

 The grand opening for the park is on Father’s Day, June 15.

