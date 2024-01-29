Somers

East Hartford police lieutenant charged with driving under the influence in Somers

Connecticut State Police
NBCConnecticut.com

An East Hartford police lieutenant was charged with driving under the influence in Somers early Sunday morning.

State police said troopers responded to reports of an erratic driver on Billings Road around 12:24 a.m. and suspected the driver, 45-year-old Joseph Ficacelli, of East Hartford, was driving under the influence.

Ficacelli complained of being in pain and was taken to Johnson Memorial Hospital.

He refused a field sobriety test at the hospital, according to state police, and was charged with illegal operation under the influence of alcohol or drugs and failure to drive in proper lane.

Bond was set at $500 and he was released.

East Hartford police said they are aware of the incident and Ficacelli has been placed on desk duty.

He is scheduled to appear in Rockville Superior Court on Feb. 13.



SomersCrime and Courts
