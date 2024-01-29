East Hartford police lieutenant charged with driving under the influence in Somers

An East Hartford police lieutenant was charged with driving under the influence in Somers early Sunday morning.

State police said troopers responded to reports of an erratic driver on Billings Road around 12:24 a.m. and suspected the driver, 45-year-old Joseph Ficacelli, of East Hartford, was driving under the influence.

Ficacelli complained of being in pain and was taken to Johnson Memorial Hospital.

He refused a field sobriety test at the hospital, according to state police, and was charged with illegal operation under the influence of alcohol or drugs and failure to drive in proper lane.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Bond was set at $500 and he was released.

East Hartford police said they are aware of the incident and Ficacelli has been placed on desk duty.

He is scheduled to appear in Rockville Superior Court on Feb. 13.