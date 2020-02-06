EAST HARTFORD

East Hartford Police Seek Bank Robbery Suspect

East Hartford Police Department

East Hartford police are looking to identify the suspect in an armed robbery at Dollar Tree Thursday.

Police sad the suspect entered the store on School Street just after noon and pointed a handgun at the cashier, who handed over cash. The suspect then fled.

The suspect is described as an older man and was wearing a black hoodie, black jacket, dark-colored pants and black and white sneakers at the time of the crime.

Anyone with information or who recognizes the suspect pictured should contact East Hartford Police Detective Paul Sulzicki at 860-291-7544, or the East Hartford Police Anonymous Tip Line at 860-289-9134.

