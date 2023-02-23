social media

East Hartford Police Warn Parents About Child Enticement on Social Media

By Angela Fortuna

cellphone
NBC News

Police in East Hartford are warning parents to be cautious of child enticement on a social media app called T!YA.

The app allows people to chat, watch videos, listen to music and play games with other people. Police say they've had multiple reports of minors being targeted by adults on the app to solicit nude photos.

The police department is urging parents to keep an eye on their children's social media use and interactions while using T!YA.

Officers say parents should talk to their kids about appropriate online interactions and internet safety.

Officers said they have information packets on internet safety in the lobby of the police department. Concerned parents can also click here for more information.

This article tagged under:

social mediaEAST HARTFORD
