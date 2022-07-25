East Hartford Residents Forced From Their Homes After Pipe Leak Deemed It Unsafe

Nearly 50 people have to sleep somewhere else tonight after their East Hartford apartment complex was deemed unsafe to live in, according to the mayor's office.

The Office of Michael P. Walsh told NBC Connecticut that the fire department received a call Monday from a resident complaining about having no water in her apartment at 96 Silver Ln.

When crews got to the complex, they found five feet of water from a leaking water pipe that submerged the utility room. Inspectors were called in and the complex's owner was contacted.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The mayor's office said the owner hired a contractor to begin pumping water out of the utility room and assess the repairs needed.

"I woke up to this whole mess. Like wow, what's really going on?" resident Kathleen Maldonado said.

Maldonado said she's had hot water issues before and she's only been living there since May.

“I’ve been having housing turmoil for the last three years ever since COVID started. I finally moved into somewhere where I thought I made a good choice and I’m back to square one. I’m back to suitcases again," Maldonado said.

The city's health department was called in and they placarded the building, causing a total of 46 tenants in the building to leave due to no electricity, water, AC or toilets. All tenants have been moved to a Hartford motel, the mayor's office said.

NBC Connecticut

The complex's owner is responsible for the costs, according to officials.

“I’m very unhappy right now trying to find another place to live," Maldonado said.

The residents will be able to come back once repairs are made and inspections are done. It's unknown how long that will take.