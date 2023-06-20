EAST HARTFORD

East Hartford sex assault suspect broke into bedroom as people slept: police

Police have arrested a man who is suspected of breaking into the bedroom of an East Hartford home while people were sleeping and touching one victim, then forcing another to touch him, police said.

Police said 31-year-old Tyonne Pierce, of East Hartford, went into a Whitney Street home through a first-floor bedroom window Friday while two victims were sleeping in bed.

One victim awoke while being touched in a sexual manner by Pierce, police said.

Pierce then forced the second victim to touch him, police said.

One victim fought with Pierce, which allowed the other to get out of the bedroom.

After a struggle, Pierce left through a broken bedroom window,  police said.

Police said the victims didn't see a weapon, but Pierce implied he had one.

Officers searched the area, but could not find a suspect.

Detectives identified Pierce as the suspect and obtained an arrest warrant charging him with sex assault in the first degree, sex assault in the fourth degree, home invasion and assault in the third degree.

He was taken into custody at his home and he is being held on a $500,000 court-set bond.

EAST HARTFORDCrime and Courts
