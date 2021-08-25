East Hartford Students Return to School Today

Students in East Hartford have their first day of school today!

District officials said all students in kindergarten through 12th grade will return to in-person learning today. For the rest of the week, students will be on a half-day schedule due to the heat.

Masks will be worn indoors by everyone, regardless of vaccination status, officials added.

Earlier this month, Governor Ned Lamont said students in Connecticut schools will be required to wear face masks for at least the first month of school. He said this will be a statewide mask mandate for all students in kindergarten through grade 12.

The schools will make every effort to maintain three feet of spacing between students in the classroom, they said.

Isolation and quarantine protocols from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will be followed. Any student who is placed in mandatory quarantine will be able to participate in virtual learning, according to district officials, but it will not be used for general absences, vacations or student learning preferences.

Middle school and high school students in Glastonbury are also returning back to school today. Kids in kindergarten through sixth grade start tomorrow.