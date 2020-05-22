beaches

East Haven Beaches Open to Residents Only

The East Haven Town beach will reopen this weekend with restrictions, including allowing only residents, Mayor Joseph Carfora announced Friday.

Beachgoers will have to show a valid photo ID with an East Haven address to beach monitors at the entrance to be admitted. These monitors will also help residents find a spot to sit and help maintain social distancing.

The town is following the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection guidelines of keeping blankets 15-feet apart to allow for safe social distancing and walkways.

Beachgoers must stay six feet apart to anyone not in their group, and wear a mask if they are unable to keep a safe distance. Groups of more than five are prohibited.

The splash pad and playground remain closed.

For full details, click here.

