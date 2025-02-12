East Haven firetruck struck by car in hit-and-run crash

An East Haven firetruck was hit by a car in a hit-and-run crash Tuesday evening, according to authorities.

East Haven firefighters were responding to a fire on Hemingway Avenue around 6:30 p.m.

A red Scion TC car allegedly failed to yield and ignored their emergency sirens, causing the car to the hit the truck, according to police.

Authorities said the car spun out and took off on Edward Street. No firefighters were injured but the firetruck sustained significant front-end damage.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact the East Haven Fire Department.