East Haven health officials take action after seeing spike in overdoses

The East Shore District Health Department is warning of a recent spike in overdoses in the area.

There have been eight overdoses in Branford, East Haven and Guilford in the past week, according to the health department.

The health district said they're keeping a Narcan, or naloxone, kit on hand to help reduce the harm of the overdoses.

Health officials will be handing out kits on Friday from 12 to 2 p.m. in the AMF Circle Lanes bowling alley parking lot.

The health department's office is also open for people to get Narcan and be trained how to use it.

They are located at 688 Main St. in Branford.