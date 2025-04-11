East Haven

East Haven health officials take action after seeing spike in overdoses

By Anyssa McCalla

UNT Narcan
NBC 5 News

The East Shore District Health Department is warning of a recent spike in overdoses in the area.

There have been eight overdoses in Branford, East Haven and Guilford in the past week, according to the health department.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

The health district said they're keeping a Narcan, or naloxone, kit on hand to help reduce the harm of the overdoses.

Health officials will be handing out kits on Friday from 12 to 2 p.m. in the AMF Circle Lanes bowling alley parking lot.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

The health department's office is also open for people to get Narcan and be trained how to use it.

They are located at 688 Main St. in Branford.

This article tagged under:

East Haven
Dashboard
Newsletters Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us