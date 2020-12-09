East Haven, North Haven Officers Bring Toys to Boy Who Recently Had Brain Surgery

Police officers from East Haven and North Haven visited and brought toys to a boy who recently had brain surgery.

Officers visited Ryder in North Haven on Tuesday, police said.

Ryder is a six-year-old boy who was having frequent headaches. After an MRI, officials said they learned Ryder had a large mass on the left side of his brain and several smaller ones.

Last week, Ryder had brain surgery and is now recovering.

According to officers, they hope the visit and toys they brought will help lift Ryder's spirits.