East Haven Police Hosts First Touch-A-Truck Event to Benefit Department's Athletic League

In East Haven, some kids spent the day with first responders. Not only that, but they also saw all kinds of trucks and vehicles.

It was all part of a fundraiser created by the East Haven Police Athletic League.

Sunday marked the organization's very first 'Touch-A-Truck' event.

Police cars, fire trucks, company trucks, and ambulances packed the parking lot at East Haven High School.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Kids climbed in and out of them, sat in the driver's seat, and sounded the horns.

"My brother drives one of those big trucks, and I wanted to see him come with his big truck," said Dean Mulher, of East Haven.

Kids also got a little surprise from the sky. A helicopter landing right before their eyes.

Additionally, they saw a demonstration from East Haven's K9 team and enjoyed another kind of truck on site - food trucks.

"It's all about promoting positive interactions between the youth in the community and police officers. We just want to build trust and show them that we're here to help and we can be their friends," said East Haven Police Athletic League President Lt. Justin Brochu

All proceeds benefited the East Haven Athletic League, which works to provide recreational sports and activities to kids in the community.