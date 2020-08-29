East Haven

At Least 1 Seriously Injured After Crash in East Haven

NBC Connecticut

The East Haven Police Department is investigating a serious single car accident Saturday morning.

Crews were dispatched to the intersection of Main Street and Kimberly Avenue just after 7:30 a.m. for an accident with serious injuries.

According to police, the occupants of a single vehicle were treated on scene by fire personnel before being transported to Yale New Haven Hospital with at least one occupant with serious injuries.

Local

Bridgeport 21 mins ago

Man Dies After Overnight Shooting in Bridgeport

Canton 41 mins ago

Canton Businesses Evacuated After Transformer Fire With Live Wires in Road

The South Central Connecticut Traffic Unit (SCCTU) is on scene investigating.

Main Street is shut down between Kimberly Avenue and Pardee Place.

It is unknown when the roads will be open at this time. Drivers are being asked to avoid the area.

Anyone who may have witnessed this collision is asked to contact us at 203-468-3820. 

This article tagged under:

East Haven
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Back To School Kids Connection NBCLX U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations Entertainment CT Live Stand With Small Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Video Traffic
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us