At Least 1 Seriously Injured After Crash in East Haven

The East Haven Police Department is investigating a serious single car accident Saturday morning.

Crews were dispatched to the intersection of Main Street and Kimberly Avenue just after 7:30 a.m. for an accident with serious injuries.

According to police, the occupants of a single vehicle were treated on scene by fire personnel before being transported to Yale New Haven Hospital with at least one occupant with serious injuries.

The South Central Connecticut Traffic Unit (SCCTU) is on scene investigating.

Main Street is shut down between Kimberly Avenue and Pardee Place.

It is unknown when the roads will be open at this time. Drivers are being asked to avoid the area.

Anyone who may have witnessed this collision is asked to contact us at 203-468-3820.