East Haven Police Look for Man That Sold Stolen Truck From Carmax

East Haven Police are looking for a man that's accused of taking a truck during a test drive at Carmax and selling it.

The police department said a man used fake identification to take a truck for a test drive from Carmax on Frontage Road and never returned.

The truck, a 2019 GMC Sierra 1500, was posted for sale on social media and ultimately sold for well under book value, according to authorities.

When the person who bought the truck tried to register it, it was discovered to be stolen.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Police are looking for the above pictured individual in connection to the theft. Anyone with information is asked to email Detective Fred Sego at fsego@easthavenpolice.com or contact East Haven Police through social media.