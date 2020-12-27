East Haven Police Make Arrest in Connection with July Murder

The East Haven Police have made an arrest in connection with the July 2020 murder of Lizzbeth Aleman-Popoca.
The body of Aleman-Popoca was found July 15 buried in a shallow grave near a dumpster behind LoMonaco's Ristorante.
The owner of the restaurant where Aleman-Popoca's body was found told NBC Connecticut in July that a man in a relationship with the victim worked at the restaurant.
The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner declared her cause of death to be homicidal asphyxia.
The 27-year-old mother was reported missing on July 3, but her family told police she had been missing since June 30 or the early morning hours of July 1.
Aleman-Popoca left behind a 7-year-old daughter.
“She was really sweet, caring,” said Aleman-Popoca’s sister, Yaneth Aleman. “You know, we’ve been through a lot.”
The East Haven Police are holding a press conference at 11:30 a.m. to release more details about the arrest.