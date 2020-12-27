East Haven Police Make Arrest in Connection with July Murder

The East Haven Police have made an arrest in connection with the July 2020 murder of Lizzbeth Aleman-Popoca.

The body of Aleman-Popoca was found July 15 buried in a shallow grave near a dumpster behind LoMonaco's Ristorante.

An East Haven mother is missing and police suspect foul play. Her family is now pleading for the public’s help.

The owner of the restaurant where Aleman-Popoca's body was found told NBC Connecticut in July that a man in a relationship with the victim worked at the restaurant.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner declared her cause of death to be homicidal asphyxia.

The 27-year-old mother was reported missing on July 3, but her family told police she had been missing since June 30 or the early morning hours of July 1.

A vigil was held for an East Haven mother after remains found behind LoMonaco's Ristorante was confirmed to be 27-year-old Lizzbeth Aleman-Popoca.

Aleman-Popoca left behind a 7-year-old daughter.

“She was really sweet, caring,” said Aleman-Popoca’s sister, Yaneth Aleman. “You know, we’ve been through a lot.”

The East Haven Police are holding a press conference at 11:30 a.m. to release more details about the arrest.