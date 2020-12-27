East Haven

East Haven Police Make Arrest in Connection with July Murder

The body of Lizzabeth Aleman-Popoca was found near a dumpster two weeks after she was reported missing.

By Stephanie O'Connell

NBC Universal, Inc.

The East Haven Police have made an arrest in connection with the July 2020 murder of Lizzbeth Aleman-Popoca.

The body of  Aleman-Popoca was found July 15 buried in a shallow grave near a dumpster behind LoMonaco's Ristorante.

The owner of the restaurant where Aleman-Popoca's body was found told NBC Connecticut in July that a man in a relationship with the victim worked at the restaurant.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner declared her cause of death to be homicidal asphyxia.

The 27-year-old mother was reported missing on July 3, but her family told police she had been missing since June 30 or the early morning hours of July 1.

Aleman-Popoca left behind a 7-year-old daughter.

“She was really sweet, caring,” said Aleman-Popoca’s sister, Yaneth Aleman. “You know, we’ve been through a lot.”

The East Haven Police are holding a press conference at 11:30 a.m. to release more details about the arrest.

