East Haven Police Officer Fired Shots at Suspect in Milford: Report

The office of the inspector general released more information on an East Haven police investigation that ended in Milford Thursday morning and said a police officer fired gunshots at a supect. No one was struck by gunfire and no weapon was found on or near the suspect, according to the newly released report.

It happened around 9:13 a.m., according to the report from the Office of Inspector General.

Just before 9 a.m., members of the East Haven Police and the FBI Task Force Officers attempted to arrest 27-year-old Nicholas Gambardella on outstanding felony warrants and they had information that he had a gun, according to the report.

Officers used their police vehicles to block Gambardella’s car, which had stopped in a Burger King parking lot in Branford, and Gambardella fled, crashing into two police cars, according to the office of inspector general.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

When Gambardella drove off and got onto Interstate 95 South, officers pursued his vehicle.

Gambardella got off I-95 at exit 36 in Milford, crashed at the end of the exit ramp.

Lt. Joseph Finoia and Lt. Kevin Klarman, both of the East Haven Police Department, chased Gambardella, who ran across the southbound and northbound lanes of the highway to a grass area on the east side of it.

In the grass area, Gambardella appeared to reach and turn toward the officers, according to the office of inspector general.

Lt. Finoia fired his weapon three times and none of the shots struck Gambardella, according to the report.

Officers took Gambardella into custody and police did not find a weapon on or near Gambardella, the office of inspector general’s report says.

he investigation is continuing.