East Haven police issue plea after attacks on officers

East Haven police are issuing a plea after two unprovoked attacks on police officers this week. They believe children are involved and they are calling on parents to help stop these incidents from occurring.

East Haven police said a driver came up behind a patrol sergeant at a high rate of speed around 4:20 a.m. on Wednesday and flashed the high beams, seemingly to be flagging the officer down for assistance.

But when the sergeant slowed down and pulled over to see what the driver wanted, the person rammed the police cruiser twice.

Then the sedan hopped a curb, turned around and sped off, heading west on Foxon Road, apparently toward New Haven, East Haven police said.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

The officer was not injured and lost sight of the vehicle. Officers searched the area but did not find the sedan.

This was the second incident in a week.

Police said another vehicle approached an officer in a parking lot and someone inside threw feces at his cruiser and taunted him to chase them.

The officer instead called in the vehicle's last known location.

Police said incidents are also increasing in which drivers have taunted officers to chase them and then they come back around to find police if they aren’t chased.

Police believe children, sometimes in their early teens, are involved and they are urging parents to be aware of what their children are doing during the overnight hours.

They said juvenile privacy laws prohibit police from releasing details when children are involved, “but any agency will tell you that a large amount of these issues are being perpetrated by juveniles in our community.”

East Haven police said other agencies in the region have reported similar encounters.