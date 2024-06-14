East Haven Police searching for car involved in deadly hit-and-run

Police in East Haven are searching for the car that hit and killed a person Friday night and then took off.

This all unfolded just before 10 in the area of 650 Main Street. The person who was hit and killed has not been identified yet.

Police say they are looking for a dark-colored sedan with front-end damage that's possibly located near the headlight assembly. The car was last seen heading east on Main Street.

Anyone in the area that has surveillance cameras are asked to check them for the car in question. Those with any information on this accident are being asked to call police at 203-468-3820.