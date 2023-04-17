East Haven Police to Discuss ‘Major Development' About Cold Case Homicide From 1975

Police in East Haven are set to give an update on Monday about a cold case homicide that happened more than four decades ago.

Authorities said there has been a major development in the case where the body of a woman was found bound, gagged and wrapped in a tarp on Frontage Road on August 16, 1975.

In 2020, officials said they tried to identify the body using DNA samples and genealogy, but all three attempts failed. Because of this, police decided that it was time to try to locate the burial site and exhume her.

Last year, police went to exhume the woman's body, but later found out they dug up the wrong person.

Police said Jane Doe's body was later exhumed for DNA collection.

Investigators plan to discuss the new developments in the case at a press conference at 1 p.m.