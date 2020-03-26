East Haven Resident Dies of Coronavirus

An 80-year-old woman from East Haven has died from the coronavirus, town officials confirmed Thursday.

"We are deeply saddened to announce that an East Haven resident has died as a result of his contracting COVID-19. This terrible virus has taken a life in our community, and that loss of life gives each of us pause and fills us with sorrow. Our prayers go out to the family” Mayor Joseph Carfora said.

Officials did not identify the woman. They stressed that social distancing is crucial to slow the spread of the virus.

So far, 1,012 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Connecticut, and 21 people have died.