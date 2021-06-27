East Haven Residents Enjoy Fireworks Show

Before the fireworks begin sounding off for July 4th, those along the shoreline had the chance to enjoy an amazing display while on the beach.

Fireworks roared over East Haven's beach on Saturday which offered a glimpse of the past for many people.

Ava Quattlebaum and her parents show up early every year to get a front row seat for the show.

"I like it and I missed them last year and I think they're fun," said Quattlebaum. "We missed them last year and I love coming to see the fireworks with my family," said Luther Quattlebaum.

A lot of people who showed up for the show said they enjoyed the food trucks and live music.

"It's good seeing like a lot of people like getting back together after the pandemic, so it's nice," said Lexi Palmer, of East Haven.

Having the beach is a plus for a lot of people especially since it's just steps away from delicious meals and treats.

"We're happy to be back out here this year especially after missing last year, we didn't have any events last year," said Joe Calandrelli, owner of Calandrelli's Kettle Corn. "It makes everything seem normal for a little bit, you don't really think about anything for a little."