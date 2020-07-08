East Haven, West Haven and Branford Beaches Closed Due to Nearby Sewage Spill

The East Haven Town Beach, West Haven beaches and Branford beaches are closed after a sewage spill in the nearby Mill River.

East Haven Mayor Joseph Carfora said on Wednesday that the town beach is closed to swimming and shellfishing immediately for a period of several days or until local health officials determine the water is safe to enter again.

“Unfortunately due to a leak that was not immediately stopped in New Haven the nearly 2 million gallons of untreated sewage was discharged into the water. The beaches unfortunately need to be close for several days to fishing, shellfishing and swimming," Carfora said in a release.

The West Haven Parks and Recreation Department posted on social media that the city's beaches are closed for swimming and fishing only until further notice.

The town of Branford has also closed its beaches and shellfishing areas until further notice. In a Facebook post, officials said they expect the closure to last two to three days while they work on water quality testing. The closure affects both public and private beaches.

Authorities estimate 2.1 million gallons of sewage went into the Mill River earlier this week. Clean up is currently underway.

Anyone with questions should contact the Mayor's Office at (203) 468-3205.