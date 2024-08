An 81-year-old man was killed in a crash in East Hampton on Thursday afternoon.

Police said 81-year-old Salvatore Ciurcina, of East Hampton, was injured in a two-car crash on East High Street around 3:27 p.m. and died from the injuries.

Police are investigating the crash.

Anyone who has information is asked to call the East Hampton Police Department at 860-267-9544.