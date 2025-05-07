East Lyme deputy fire chief on leave amid investigation into fire-related incidents

An East Lyme deputy fire chief has been placed on administrative leave pending an investigation into recent fire-related incidents, according to the first selectman.

In a letter, First Selectman Daniel Cunningham notified Deputy Fire Chief Erik Quinn that he was placed on paid leave effective immediately.

Stream Connecticut News for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Cunningham said placing Quinn on leave was "necessary to ensure a thorough and impartial investigation."

Town officials didn't specify what incidents the investigation is related to.

Get top local Connecticut stories delivered to you every morning with the News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

During his leave, Quinn was notified he can't engage in any fire-related or emergency service activities. He also won't be able to access town systems or resources.

It comes not even a week after Police Chief Michael Finkelstein officially retired following an independent investigation found that he destroyed evidence, had an affair with one of his officers and violated policies.

Quinn receives an annual salary of $105,000 and he was hired in March 2024, town officials said.

Before working as deputy fire chief, Quinn worked as the deputy fire marshal starting in August 2023.