East Lyme deputy fire chief terminated amid ongoing investigation

A deputy fire chief in East Lyme has been terminated amid an ongoing investigation, according to the town's first selectman.

First Selectman Daniel Cunningham said Deputy Fire Chief Erik Quinn was terminated on Wednesday, effective immediately.

“After careful consideration, I have determined that the community’s trust in the Fire Services leadership has been significantly compromised. In the interest of restoring that trust and ensuring the continued effectiveness of our emergency services, I have made the decision to terminate Deputy Chief Quinn's employment," the first selectman said in part in a statement.

The deputy fire chief had been placed on administrative leave on May 5, 2025, while an internal review was initiated.

According to the first selectman, the investigation is ongoing, but the decision to terminate the deputy fire chief was made independently of the investigation's final outcome.

Town officials didn't release specific details about what the investigation is about.

Before working as deputy fire chief, Quinn worked as the deputy fire marshal starting in August 2023.