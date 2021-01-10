East Lyme Police Arrest Man With Several Warrants During Vehicle Stop

East Lyme police have arrested a man who had multiple warrants following a brief police pursuit on Sunday.

Officials said they pulled over a vehicle on West Main Street based on information received in an ongoing investigation.

The man was wanted for multiple arrest warrants, several of which were for failure to appear in court on violent crimes including robbery, assault and burglary, officials said.

One of the officers tried to approach the vehicle and they saw the passenger was the wanted individual. The individual immediately fled onto the property of the KOA campground, officials said.

Officers engaged in a foot pursuit and were able to take Tyler Groh, 21, of Old Lyme, into custody.

The investigation also found that the car's operator was in possession of a Glock BB gun. He was also taken into custody.

Both men were transported to the Waterford Police Department for processing.

Groh faces charges including violation of probation, interfering with police/resisting arrest, and several failure to appear charges.