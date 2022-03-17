east lyme

East Lyme Police Arrest Suspects in $4,000 Theft from Supermarket

NBCConnecticut.com

Three people accused of stealing nearly $4,000 worth of meat, seafood and laundry detergent from a Stop & Shop in East Lyme in November have been arrested.

The same suspects were charged in Oxford, where they were accused of stealing more than $1,600 worth of items from a supermarket in a video that went viral, according to police.

East Lyme police said they responded to Stop & Shop on Flanders Road just after 7 a.m. on Nov. 4 to investigate a theft.

They learned that three people had loaded four shopping carts with meat, seafood and detergent valued at around $3,800, left the store and loaded the items into two vehicles that were parked in the store’s fire lane, police said. The drivers left quickly and hit several shopping carts while fleeing.

East Lyme police said they worked with multiple law enforcement agencies and identified the individuals as being involved in other similar organized retail thefts around Connecticut.

James H. Hill, 44, Nasif A Muhammad, 51, and  Brandy Quadrato, 36 are in custody of the state Department of Corrections They were arrested at court in New London on Wednesday and Thursday.

