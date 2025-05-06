East Lyme police chief retires after investigation details affair, destroyed evidence

East Lyme Police Chief Michael Finkelstein has formally retired after an independent investigation found that he destroyed evidence, had an affair with one of his officers and violated policies.

The report, done by Daigle Law Group, was released last month. Finkelstein was arrested in June 2024 after a domestic incident at his home in East Lyme.

Officers responded to Finkelstein's home on June 4 after a family member called them to report the incident. The family member told officers that Finkelstein had assaulted her the night before.

In a letter to the East Lyme Police Commission, Finkelstein said he was "suffering and in tremendous denial" while serving as police chief over the past eight years.

"After 35 years of public service, post traumatic stress disorder was taking its toll on my personal life. This played a role in my horrible decision to engage in an inappropriate relationship with my closest co-worker/subordinate, causing considerable damage to my marriage, family and career," Finkelstein said.

Finkelstein noted that he suffered significant burns after a traumatic work event, and it got to the point where he "needed to seek significant mental health treatment."

"To obtain this, I was hospitalized, traveled out of state for rehab, then engaged in extensive outpatient care and therapy, all to address my battle with PTSD, major depression and self-medicating, which led to my domestic arrest," Finkelstein said in the letter.

The former police chief said he acknowledges that the mistakes he made are solely his responsibility.

"I realize that I have failed you as commissioners and elected officials, the citizens of the town of East Lyme who placed significant trust in me, the men and women of the East Lyme Police Department and their families, and most importantly, to my wife, kids and family," he said.

Finkelstein officially retired effective May 2. He has been on leave since his arrest.

"This will allow the town and police department the ability to move forward, and for my continued focus to remain on my family's healing," he said.

During the law firm's investigation, it was determined that Finkelstein had an affair with an officer in the department. The officer told investigators she and Finkelstein exchanged texts and photos that were sexual in nature on their department phones, according to the report. The officer told them she had deleted all of the texts and photos from her phone.

Finkelstein had initially denied ever sending or receiving texts or photos that were sexual in nature to the officer when he was interviewed by the law firm conducting the investigation.

He also told them he had done a "factory reset" on his phone. When asked if he was aware that his phone was subject to Freedom of Information requests that that nothing should be deleted, Finkelstein told the investigator he didn't believe that applied to texts and that he had the right to delete them, according to the report.

The report concluded that Finkelstein provided false information, destroyed evidence, had an inappropriate relationship with a subordinate, among other things, all which violated department policies.