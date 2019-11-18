East Windsor Man Stabbed Father at Least 70 Times: Court Documents

An East Windsor man is accused of murdering his 73-year-old father in October, and court documents reveal new details, including the fact that the victim was stabbed at least 70 times.

Police arrested 40-year-old Gabriel Hesse at his home on South Main Street Friday.

According to police, Gabriel called 911 on October 9 to report he had just found his father, 73-year-old Halsey Hesse Jr., dead inside the victim’s Fairway Drive home. Gabriel told investigators he went into the home because concerned after not hearing from his father in several days. Investigators said in the court documents that they found inconsistencies with Gabriel’s story about the events leading up to finding his father.

Investigators initially found the scene, which was described as bloody, to be suspicious and declared the case a homicide investigation. They later determined that Halsey had at least 70 stab wounds, and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner said it did not appear the victim was not killed the day he was found.

According to court documents, investigators found a screwdriver with Halsey’s blood on it in Gabriel’s truck, as well as bloody sneakers at Gabriel’s home.

Gabriel was also seen on surveillance footage using his father’s credit cards to buy new clothes and tools just hours after he said he found his father dead, according to police.

Based on interviews with friends, police believe the victim had a safe in his home, but they were unable to find it. Investigators learned Halsey received around $5,000 a month in various benefits. Neighbors told police Halsey was known to carry upwards of $1,000 in cash and may have stored more in the safe.

According to the court documents, witnesses told police that Gabriel had a serious drug problem, and sometimes bragged that if his father died, he would get all of his assets. Investigators found he was Googling “how to open a sentry safe digital” the same day the victim was found.

A friend and neighbor of the victim told investigators that Halsey changed his locks because Gabriel was stealing from him.

Gabriel Hesse was charged with murder. He was held on a $2 million bond.