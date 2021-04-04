Easter Morning Mass at Holy Land Brings Out 500 Christians

Easter is one of the holiest days of the year for Christians and at least 500 people showed up to Holy Land in Waterbury for Sunrise Mass.

Easter 2021 marks the second Easter and Passover since the pandemic began last year. The glaring sunrise shined brightly who showed up early on Sunday morning for the special day.

At least 500 people showed up in person with masks and folding chairs all while keeping their distance for the Sunday morning mass. Even with the guidelines, there was still a thirst to be among people of the same faith.

Easter 2021 presented some hope for Michelle Spader after COVID-19 forced her and so many others to celebrate the day virtually last year.

"Last year was different for all of us with COVID and celebrating the Easter season at home," said Spader. "Being with my community and being here today on top of this mountain to celebrate, it really just speaks to you."

Father Jim Sullivan led Sunday's mass. He along with other church-goers said Easter is a day of forgiveness, healing and inspires people to look forward to brighter days after months of heartache and pain.

"We are able to be one with each other and we didn't have that last year, but today we have it and we pray for those who have died from COVID and for the safety and well being of others," said Ann-Marie Guerrier.

"This service is a beacon of hope and life, light, future and we has human beings need to live life with the expectation that there are so many beautiful things to come," said Rev. Jim Sullivan.