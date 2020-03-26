Eastern Connecticut State University Pushes Back Freshman Deposit Deadlines

Eastern Connecticut State University has announced that the deadline to pay housing and registration deposits for freshmen entering this coming fall has been moved back two weeks.

The $200 tuition deposit and $250 deposit for on-campus housing will now be due on May 12, 2020.

"We felt it important to take this step to relieve their upcoming expenses and give them a bit more time to make their decision, so that students and their families can focus on their more immediate needs,"said Provost Bill Salka.

School officials went on to say they look forward to welcoming their incoming freshmen this fall.