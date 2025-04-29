Donald Trump

Economic check in Conn. 100 days into President Trump's second term

By Matt Austin

We checked on stores, jobs and people’s feelings about the economy 100 days into President Trump’s second term.

“Not too good. The prices are still pretty high, and people can't afford to buy a home. New cars are expensive. You know. Everything keeps going up and up,” James Smollen of Berlin, said.

“Great. I think things are doing fine. And I think everybody just needs to have some patience personally,” Harvey Brooks, of Berlin, said.

 Inflation continues to cool from higher levels a few years ago, according to state data.

For some things, prices have dropped.

“The day to day, ups and downs of egg prices or things like that are going to happen based on a lot of things. My concern is how he's treating the entire presidency itself,” Ollie Picard, of Berlin, said.

Drivers are now paying on average $3.07 a gallon for gas.

It’s slightly up from a month ago, but down sharply from a year ago.

Oil prices decreased amid plans to increase global production.

A wild card is Trump’s tariffs that could still take weeks to really be felt and seen in the data.

“If you have higher levels of uncertainty, you want to be more cautious, and when that behavior translates to the business world that does make a recession more likely and will definitely hurt growth,” Patrick Gourley, University of New Haven associate business professor, said.

Trump is working to strike trade deals with other countries and has argued tariffs could help bring manufacturing back here.

“I think that would be good if we had more jobs in the United States,” Robert McGiveron, of Middletown, said.

Since the beginning of the year, unemployment has been ticking up each month in the state – most recently hitting 3.6%.

