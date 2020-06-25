governor ned lamont

Education Commissioner to Take Part in Governor Lamont's COVID-19 Briefing at 4 P.M.

NBC Universal, Inc.

The governor will be holding a news conference at 4 p.m. Thursday on the state’s efforts to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic and Education Commissioner Miguel Cardona will be joining him.

The state’s public schools have been closed since in March, when students were sent home to learn remotely for the rest of the school year.

Gov. Ned Lamont’s news briefing will be to provide updates on the State of Connecticut’s coronavirus response efforts and he will be joined by Education Commissioner Miguel Cardona.

Local

coronavirus in connecticut 21 mins ago

Conn., NY, NJ Quarantine Takes Effect Requiring 14-Day Isolation of Travelers From COVID-19 Hotspots

Connecticut State Police 1 hour ago

Sandy Hook Man Charged With Harassment After ‘Imma Kill a Cop' Tweet: Police

Get the latest news on COVID-19 delivered to you. Click here to sign up for our coronavirus newsletter.

This article tagged under:

governor ned lamontcoronavirus in connecticut
George Floyd Coronavirus Pandemic CT Reopening Live Blog Feeding Our Families Virtual Food Drive Kids Connection Local U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts NBCLX Investigations Entertainment CT Live Stand With Small Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us