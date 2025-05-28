Educators arrested during protest at state capitol face judge

A group of educators who were arrested during a protest at the state capitol last week faced a judge on Wednesday.

They were taken into custody while advocating for more school funding from state legislators and the governor.

Stream Connecticut News for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

They're pushing for more money for students with disabilities, those living in poverty, multilingual learners, and more.

Alicia Strong, a fourth-grade teacher with New Britain Public Schools, was one of 10 educators and advocates who protested at the state capitol before being arrested.

Get top local Connecticut stories delivered to you every morning with the News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Strong said they lined up in front of Governor Ned Lamont's office and blocked the entrance.

They were warned several times to leave but still refused to move.

"I will always be the first one to support my students. And I know that all of the people who participated are the same way," Strong said. "This is our future. This is the future of Connecticut and the nation. And we're going to keep fighting for them, for what they deserve."

The governor's office released a statement in response to today's court appearance.

“Last week, Governor Lamont invited members from AFT into his office to hear their thoughts and concerns. While he supports their right to protest, he had nothing to do with their pre-planned arrest, which was agreed to by AFT and Capitol Police."

Strong says those opposed may be worried about tax increases, but with an issue that affects everyone’s future, she says it shouldn’t be a concern.

“We have so much wealth in this state. So, as long as it's not disproportionately burdening low-income people, I think we can absolutely get through it without hurting anybody,” she said.

Strong said all of those who were arrested will each have to serve two hours of community service at the end of the school year.

“I'm happy to serve my community, and we all are. And we're happy to also make a statement in support of our students," Strong said.